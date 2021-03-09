Borgman was sent to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Borgman made his season debut Sunday, recording a minus-1 rating with 10:29 of ice time. The 25-year-old blueliner will likely be a healthy scratch or skate with the taxi squad for most of the season.
