Borgman was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Borgman didn't suit up for Saturday's 5-0 win over the Stars, instead serving as insurance on the blue line. The 25-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season, when he had 11 points in 48 games with the Maple Leafs. He'll likely revert to the taxi squad again in the near future.