Borgman produced an assist, four shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Borgman earned the secondary helper on a Mathieu Joseph goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Borgman has played in four straight games due to lower-body injuries for Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak. Jan Rutta (lower body) joined the injury list Tuesday, which could mean more playing for Borgman. He has one helper, seven hits and four PIM in five outings.