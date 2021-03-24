Borgman was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Borgman will make his second appearance of the season in Tuesday's game versus the Stars. The 25-year-old will skate on the third pairing in Luke Schenn's place.
