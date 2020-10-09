Borgman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Friday.
Borgman last played in the NHL during the 2017-18 season, suiting up in 48 games with the Maple Leafs and posting 11 points. The 25-year-old blueliner played exclusively in the AHL over the last two seasons, and he's logged three games with Assat Pori of the Swedish League this season. Borgman likely will continue to play overseas until NHL training camp begins.
