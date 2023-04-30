Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6 on Saturday. The Leafs won the series 4-2.

Vasilevskiy was beaten cleanly on an absolute rocket by Auston Matthews in the second. And he had no chance on the winner by John Tavares -- the Leafs' captain's shot ricocheted off Darren Raddysh's skate in front of the net and past Vasilevskiy, who didn't even have a chance to react. There will be much debate this offseason after a middling performance from the former Vezina winner, especially with the Bolts clearly outplaying the Leafs in almost every contest. Vasy finished this postseason with a 2-4-0 record, 3.56 GAA and .875 save percentage.