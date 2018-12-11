Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Activated from IR

Vasievskiy (foot) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Vasilevskiy is expected to return to practice with his teammates immediately, and if all goes well, he could presumably return to action as soon as Thursday against Toronto. Another update on the Russian netminder's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate.

