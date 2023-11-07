Vasilevskiy (back) could make his season debut around U.S. Thanksgiving, reports NHL.com.

Vasy started skating in full equipment in late October, and his rehabilitation is going well. "He is making great progress. He'd rather be doing more than he can right now," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. "The timeline has still been the same, but ... I guess that Thanksgiving time to Dec. 1 we should be hoping that he is back." Vasilevskiy had surgery Sept. 28, and the initial timeline for recovery was eight-to-10 weeks.