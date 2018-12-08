Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ahead of schedule

Vasilevskiy (foot) could return to practice early next week and Lightning goalie coach Frantz Jean indicated he could return "sooner than later," Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

It was suggested just a couple days ago by coach Jon Cooper that Vasilevskiy was still weeks away from returning, but it appears that he's made some significant strides of late. His return to the ice early next week could put him on track to return sometime in the middle of the month, though it will be worth monitoring his progress along the way.