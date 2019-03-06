Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Aiming for 10th straight win

Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The 24-year-old is on fire right now, winning nine straight games with a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in that span. Keeping his performance up against the Jets is a daunting task, as Winnipeg ranks sixth in the league with both 3.36 goals per game and a 24.9 power-play percentage. Nevertheless, fantasy owners who have Vasilevskiy should continue to ride him since there are few better alternatives.