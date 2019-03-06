Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Aiming for 10th straight win
Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The 24-year-old is on fire right now, winning nine straight games with a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in that span. Keeping his performance up against the Jets is a daunting task, as Winnipeg ranks sixth in the league with both 3.36 goals per game and a 24.9 power-play percentage. Nevertheless, fantasy owners who have Vasilevskiy should continue to ride him since there are few better alternatives.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ninth-straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins eighth straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed to start Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...