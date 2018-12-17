Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows five goals
Vasilevskiy conceded five goals to the Jets on Sunday.
Vasilevskiy still managed to earn his team a point by forcing overtime, but was unable to secure his 11th win of the season. The netminder is just two games back from an extended injury absence and is likely still working his way back to 100 percent. The 24-year-old figures to get the nod ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver.
