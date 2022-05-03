Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 33 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to Toronto.

Vasilevskiy struggled in the loss Monday though he didn't get any help from his offense as Tampa Bay dropped the series opener. The 27-year-old netminder came into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with a 39-18-5 record and .916 save percentage. Vasilevskiy will be back in net Wednesday as the Lightning look to even the series.