Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows four goals for third time in six starts
Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Vasilevskiy doesn't lose often, but when he does he allows four goals. At least lately. He's 5-3 in his last eight starts and each of those three losses came with four goals against. Vasilevskiy remains a great fantasy option, but we remain concerned about his workload. He has already started more games this season than last and the season is a long way from being over. Keep an eye out for fatigue as we head toward season's end.
