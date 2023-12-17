Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Vasilevskiy has given up 14 goals over his last four games, but he's salvaged a 2-2-0 record in that span. The 29-year-old has given up at least three goals in seven of his 10 outings this season en route to a 5-5-0 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Lightning will still give him plenty of opportunities to steady his play, as he's a massive upgrade over Jonas Johansson. The Lightning return home for their next two games, hosting the Blues on Tuesday and the Golden Knights on Thursday.