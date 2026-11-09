Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals through the opening 49 minutes before Tampa Bay mounted a dramatic third-period comeback. However, Mark Scheifele beat him on a last-second power-play goal with just 1.6 seconds remaining, handing the Lightning their first regulation defeat in seven games. The veteran finished with an .840 save percentage, but his established workload and Tampa Bay's competitive roster keep his fantasy outlook strong. He has a 2.85 GAA through 13 starts while sporting an 8-4-1 record, but his .883 save percentage is cause for concern, as that's the lowest mark of his career by a wide margin.