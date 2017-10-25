Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows just one goal Tuesday
Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Jaccob Slavin broke up Vasilevskiy's shutout bid 3:28 into the third period. Vasilevskiy had to be sharp despite the lopsided final score, as his team didn't score its third goal until there was 2:33 left to play in the third period. Tampa Bay's averaging 4.1 goals per game, and that offensive support has helped the Russian netminder accrue an exceptional 8-1-0 record to go with his 2.22 GAA and .936 save percentage. If this hot start proves to be sustainable, the 23-year-old Vasilevskiy will find himself in the Vezina Trophy conversation before long.
