Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The score was closer than the game actually was, as the Lightning's second tally was late in the third period. Vasilevskiy did what he could, but with Tampa Bay on the second half of a road back-to-back, they didn't have the legs to match Vegas. This ended a three-game winning streak for Vasilevskiy, who also allowed three or more goals for the fourth time in his last nine outings. He's at a 33-19-3 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage over a league-leading 55 starts. Vasilevskiy will likely continue to see a heavy workload until the crowded Atlantic Division standings are sorted out -- the Lightning are still in contention for the top of the division, but they're four points back of the Panthers with a game in hand. The Lightning return home for three games over the next week, beginning with Tuesday's matchup against the Penguins.