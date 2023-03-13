Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Vasilevskiy allowed a goal in the first period and two in the second as the Lightning couldn't overcome a one-goal deficit. Vasilevskiy has dropped two consecutive starts and five of his last six, sporting a disappointing .878 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 29-17-4 with a .914 save percentage on the season.