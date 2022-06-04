Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Vasilevskiy looked a bit better in Game 2 but was ultimately outmatched by Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers as the Lightning now find themselves in a 2-0 hole. Vasilevskiy has a .921 save percentage through 13 playoff starts. The 27-year-old netminder will be back in goal Sunday as the Lightning return to Tampa Bay for a must-win Game 3.