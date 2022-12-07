Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy allowed goals to Michael Rasmussen in the first period and Jonatan Berggren in the second before Detroit added a pair of empty-net tallies to close out their 4-2 victory. The 28-year-old netminder had shown signs of returning to form prior to Tuesday's contest but he now falls to 10-8-1 with a career-low .909 save percentage.