Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 35 shots, leading the Lightning to a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Allowing just two goals on 35 shots, Vasilevskiy helped end the Bolts' five-game winless streak consisting of four regulation losses and one overtime loss. This game marks Vasilevskiy's first win in the month of March and snaps a three-game losing skid. Thursday versus Vegas will likely be the superstar goaltender's next start.