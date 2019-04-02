Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows two in win
Vasilevskiy turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Monday's win over the Senators.
Vasilevskiy got lit up for six goals by the Capitals on Saturday and allowed 18 goals in four games leading up to this contest, so this was a solid bounce-back performance. He's expected to have no more than two more starts this season, and the Lightning will need him to stay on this pace when the playoffs start next week.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for bounce-back performance•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Has rare off night•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking for 38th win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...