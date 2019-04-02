Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows two in win

Vasilevskiy turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Monday's win over the Senators.

Vasilevskiy got lit up for six goals by the Capitals on Saturday and allowed 18 goals in four games leading up to this contest, so this was a solid bounce-back performance. He's expected to have no more than two more starts this season, and the Lightning will need him to stay on this pace when the playoffs start next week.