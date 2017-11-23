Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Already at 15 wins
Vasilevksiy made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Wednesday night.
Vasilevskiy was the Bolts' best player once again. The win was his 15th of the season in 18 starts and he has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last 10 starts. Vasilevskiy has been MVP-like so far this season and aside from an occasional four- or five-goal hairball, this cat is as good as they get.
