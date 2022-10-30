Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Vasi is now 3-3-0 with a 2.87 AA and .910 save percentage. He's been alternating wins and loss so far this season as the Bolts slowly round into form. Next week, the LIghtning face the Sens, Canes and Sabres, and Vasilevskiy should get two of those three starts.