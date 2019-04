Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Announced as Vezina finalist

Vasilevskiy was announced as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy on Saturday.

This is Vasilevskiy's second straight nomination as a finalist for the Vezina. The 24-year-old Russian was stellar in 2018-19, compiling a 39-10-4 record while posting a superb 2.40 GAA and .925 save percentage in 53 appearances. Vasilevskiy should be the first netminder taken off the board in all formats during fantasy drafts next season.