Vasilevskiy and the Lightning's game against the Stars on Saturday has been postponed due to power issues in the Dallas area.

Vasilevskiy will have to wait for Monday's matchup with Carolina for his next potential opportunity to start in goal. The 26-year-old Russian has been one of the best netminders in the NHL this season, having compiled a 9-2-1 record while posting a 1.92 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 12 appearances.