Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Thursday.

He also snagged a rare assist, his fourth of the season. This was Vasilevskiy's 30th win of the season and that leads the league. His fifth shutout shares the league lead in that category, too. Vasilevskiy sits second in the NHL among starters with a .929 save percentage and sixth in GAA (2.10) among starters with at least 15 starts. Another Vezina could be in his sights.