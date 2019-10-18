Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another strong start
Vasilevskiy made 34 saves through overtime and four more in the shootout Thursday in a 4-3 victory over Boston.
He stoned David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk in the shootout. Vasilevskiy has won three straight games and has started five of the team's seven games this season. At this pace, he'll get about 58 starts. That's a solid pace that will deliver strong regular-season numbers, while keeping him fresh for the postseason. Daily players will need to monitor goalie starts carefully.
