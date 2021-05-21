Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 47 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Florida.
The 26-year-old had another dreadful night for Tampa, allowing 11 goals in his three starts in this series. The 2018-19 Vezina trophy winner will look to earn the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the series Saturday at noon against the Panthers. Vasilevskiy posted a .925 save percentage and allowed 2.21 GAA in his 42 starts this season.
