Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 47 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Florida.

The 26-year-old had another dreadful night for Tampa, allowing 11 goals in his three starts in this series. The 2018-19 Vezina trophy winner will look to earn the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the series Saturday at noon against the Panthers. Vasilevskiy posted a .925 save percentage and allowed 2.21 GAA in his 42 starts this season.