Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Assigned between pipes for matinee
Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Flyers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Flyers routinely play in Saturday matinees and that should count for something, but Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation with a sterling 1.75 GAA and .949 save percentage over 11 appearances following two consecutive days of rest between games, which is the case here. It simply doesn't get much better than the Vezina Trophy contender in fantasy.
