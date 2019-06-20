Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Awarded Vezina Trophy

Vasilevskiy took home the Vezina Trophy at Wednesday's NHL Awards.

Vasilevskiy becomes just the second Russian netminder (Sergei Bobrovsky) to win the Vezina. The 24-year-old Vasilevskiy racked up a league-leading 39 wins this season, along with a .925 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. Vasilevskiy is heading into the 2019-20 campaign on the final year of a bridge deal he signed in July of 2016 and will no doubt be eager to get back over the 40-win mark after coming up just one shy this year.