Vasilevskiy will be rolled out as the starter for the eighth time in the last nine games Saturday, facing the Penguins at home, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is riding the hot hand after watching his team's primary backstop pitch a 43-save shutout against a tough Blue Jackets team on the road Thursday. The two-time defending champion Penguins pose yet another stiff test for the Russian, but it's doubt the guy when he's rattled off six wins and a .929 save mark through his first seven appearances.