Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back at work Saturday
Vasilevskiy will be rolled out as the starter for the eighth time in the last nine games Saturday, facing the Penguins at home, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper is riding the hot hand after watching his team's primary backstop pitch a 43-save shutout against a tough Blue Jackets team on the road Thursday. The two-time defending champion Penguins pose yet another stiff test for the Russian, but it's doubt the guy when he's rattled off six wins and a .929 save mark through his first seven appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets fifth career shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns away 29 shots in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tipped for Monday start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just one goal finds hole in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 36 saves in win over Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...