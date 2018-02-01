Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal against Flames

Vasilevskiy will be in goal for Thursday's road tilt against the Flames, Caley Cheliois of Fox Sports reports.

Fresh off All-Star Weekend in Amalie Arena, the Lightning turned to backup Louis Domingue against the Jets on Tuesday, but he was handed a 34-save loss. Vasilevskiy returns to the cage sporting a 29-9-2 record (seven shutouts), 2.18 GAA and .931 save percentage. He'll next face a Flames team that has lost five straight games and rank 22nd offensively. Vasilevskiy has quickly evolved into a set-and-forget type of goalie for the benefit of his fantasy owners.