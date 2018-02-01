Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal against Flames
Vasilevskiy will be in goal for Thursday's road tilt against the Flames, Caley Cheliois of Fox Sports reports.
Fresh off All-Star Weekend in Amalie Arena, the Lightning turned to backup Louis Domingue against the Jets on Tuesday, but he was handed a 34-save loss. Vasilevskiy returns to the cage sporting a 29-9-2 record (seven shutouts), 2.18 GAA and .931 save percentage. He'll next face a Flames team that has lost five straight games and rank 22nd offensively. Vasilevskiy has quickly evolved into a set-and-forget type of goalie for the benefit of his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Knocks off Flyers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets final start before All-Star Game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns in 40-save shutout against Hawks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling blue paint Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles again in loss to Wild•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Minnesota on Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...