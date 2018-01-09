Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will defend the goal during Tuesday night's showdown against the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy was given the night off Sunday after getting absolutely shelled by the Senators during his last start Saturday. That said, the young Russian keeper is still one of the league's current elite -- a claim supported by his outstanding .935 save percentage and 2.04 GAA -- so he very well could be in for a bounce back night against a Carolina offense averaging just 2.73 goals per game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Six sneak past for first time this season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shutout streak finally ends in shootout loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Protecting cage Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts out Maple Leafs•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...