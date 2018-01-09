Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will defend the goal during Tuesday night's showdown against the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was given the night off Sunday after getting absolutely shelled by the Senators during his last start Saturday. That said, the young Russian keeper is still one of the league's current elite -- a claim supported by his outstanding .935 save percentage and 2.04 GAA -- so he very well could be in for a bounce back night against a Carolina offense averaging just 2.73 goals per game.