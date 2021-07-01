Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

As expected, Vasilevskiy continues to hold down the fort in goal. He's coming off of an 18-for-19 save performance in Game 1, and he'll look to keep up the good work in net as the Lightning attempt to take a 2-0 series lead.