Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
As expected, Vasilevskiy continues to hold down the fort in goal. He's coming off of an 18-for-19 save performance in Game 1, and he'll look to keep up the good work in net as the Lightning attempt to take a 2-0 series lead.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stellar performance in Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Blanks Islanders in Game 7•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Game 7•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls in OT in Game 6•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start•