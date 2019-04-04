Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in net
Vasilevskiy will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy hasn't been his usual self as of late, going 3-2-0 along with a 4.00 GAA and .875 save percentage in his last five starts. He will be tasked with slowing down the league's fourth best offense in terms of goals per game (3.50). The Russian has a league-leading 38 wins, and will have a good chance to hold that title with just two regular season games remaining.
