Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Both goals against him came in the second period, one short-handed on a great individual effort by Joel Eriksson Ek and the other a power-play tally by Kirill Kaprizov. Otherwise, Vasilevskiy was unfazed by anything the Wild fired his way. The victory ended a brief two-game losing streak for the perennial Vezina candidate, but through eight starts in January, Vasilevskiy is 5-3-0 with a shaky (by his standards) 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage.