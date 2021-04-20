Vasilevskiy turned aside 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The Bolts handed him a 2-0 lead early in the second period that Vasilevskiy couldn't make stick, but he made some big saves down the stretch to earn his league-leading 27th win of the season. The 26-year-old also leads the NHL with a .930 save percentage and sits third with a 2.05 GAA, as he takes aim at his second Vezina Trophy.