Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in win column

Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy faced a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, but he locked in from there to secure the win. The Russian netminder improved to 25-9-3 with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 37 starts this season. The 25-year-old looks to be back in form after a rough start to the year, which makes Vasilevskiy a must-start in fantasy.