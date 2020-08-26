Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 25 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Vasilevskiy, who won his fourth overtime game of the postseason, couldn't be faulted on any of the three Boston goals. The 26-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent in the playoffs having allowed 10 goals over his last three starts. However, his save percentage through 10 starts (.921) represents an improvement on his .917 regular-season mark.