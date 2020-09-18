Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Thursday's Game 6.

Vasilevskiy faced a similar workload to Tuesday's double-overtime loss, but he got a better result this time thanks to Anthony Cirelli's game-winning tally. During the Eastern Conference finals, Vasilevskiy allowed 11 goals in six contests, the last two of which combined for roughly 45 minutes of overtime play. Expect the Russian netminder to keep starting in goal when the Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday.