Vasilevskiy made 10 saves Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Yes, 10. The game was going on at the other end of the ice most of the night, including the entire second period -- the Bruins didn't register a shot on net in the second period. Vasilevskiy snapped a two-game personal losing streak with the win. Overall, he's 31-18-3 with four shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and .919 save percentage in 52 starts this season.