Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beaten four times in road loss

Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Vasilveskiy and the Lightning ran into a red-hot Islanders squad, although Tampa actually had a decided advantage in shots on goal (35-26). It was the third loss in the last four starts for Vasilevskiy, who has yet to get untracked this year for any significant stretch of time. He's 5-4-0 heading into next Friday's tilt at Buffalo, carrying a 3.12 GAA and .904 save percentage.