Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beaten four times in road loss
Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
Vasilveskiy and the Lightning ran into a red-hot Islanders squad, although Tampa actually had a decided advantage in shots on goal (35-26). It was the third loss in the last four starts for Vasilevskiy, who has yet to get untracked this year for any significant stretch of time. He's 5-4-0 heading into next Friday's tilt at Buffalo, carrying a 3.12 GAA and .904 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Islanders•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Busy night in loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong response in 3-2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hit by Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.