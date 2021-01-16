Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

While he faced only 23 shots in Wednesday's season opener, Vasilevskiy was much busier Friday. That didn't lead to any trouble, as the star goalie made it 2-for-2 in the win column to begin 2020-21. The Russian goalie will now enjoy nearly a week off -- due to postponements of two games against the Stars, Vasilevskiy and the Lightning won't play again until Thursday in Columbus.