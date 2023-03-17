Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.
Tomas Tatar beat him on a snap shot halfway through the second, and then Timo Meier took over the game with two goals in the third to force the shootout. It was Vasilevskiy's second straight win over the Devils.
