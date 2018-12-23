Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Oilers despite subpar start

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is still winning a lot, but his play has been a little inconsistent as of late. He's posted a save percentage below .900 three times in the last five games, and during that stretch, Vasilevskiy owns a .911 mark in the category. Still, his numbers for the season are some of the best in net. He is 12-3-2 with a .928 save percentage and 2.39 GAA this season.