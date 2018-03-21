Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Toronto for 41st win
Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 triumph over Toronto.
Vasilevskiy fell victim to the red-hot James van Riemsdyk on the game's first two goals, and the Maple Leafs raced out to a 3-0 lead overall before Tampa Bay stormed back with four unanswered tallies in the final 23:20. With a 41-14-3 record, 2.54 GAA and .922 save percentage, the 23-year-old Russian is turning in a wonderful campaign for a Lightning team with the offensive firepower to bail Vasilevskiy out when he's off his game. He's been much more reliant on that help recently, with at least three goals allowed in each of his past six appearances and eight of the last nine.
