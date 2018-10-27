Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Vegas
Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 24-year-old has only had one stinker this season, and since then, he's stopped 51 of 53 shots for a .962 save percentage. Vasilevskiy seems to be in excellent physical shape after wearing down late last season, so he should continue to post stellar numbers on the way to another bid for the Vezina Trophy.
