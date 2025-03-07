Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 6-5 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

There really wasn't much defense played Thursday, and Vasilevskiy was the busier of the two netminders. Chalk this up to a run-and-gun game. Vasilevskiy hadn't allowed this many goals since Nov. 27 in a loss to the Capitals. He's cruising in Vezina territory this season.