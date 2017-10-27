Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy is the top-rated fantasy goalie in all formats this season. The 23-year-old twinetender is throwing down absolutely elite numbers this season -- he went into Thursday's game with a .936 save percentage and 2.22 GAA. You know what to do.

