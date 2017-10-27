Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Best fantasy twinetender right now
Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night.
Vasilevskiy is the top-rated fantasy goalie in all formats this season. The 23-year-old twinetender is throwing down absolutely elite numbers this season -- he went into Thursday's game with a .936 save percentage and 2.22 GAA. You know what to do.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows just one goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to stay hot Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominant in win over Pens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back at work Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets fifth career shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...